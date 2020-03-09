Fargo Police warn community of high-risk sex offender

Fargo, N.D. (Valley News Live) The Fargo Police Department is warning the community of a high-risk sex offender in town.
57-year-old Daniel Shern will now be living at 1418 1st Ave. S. His new place is just a few blocks from Jefferson Elementary School.
Shern is convicted of criminal sexual conduct for forcing a 7-year-old girl to touch him. He also has child porn convictions for having more than 5,000 child porn images on his computer.
High-risk offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.