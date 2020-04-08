Fargo Police seeing spike in overdoses

The Fargo Police Department says it is now seeing a spike in drug overdoses in the metro.

Police say they have received six overdose calls since March 28 which resulted in one death.

Previous to that time, police took six overdose calls from Jan. 1 to March 27, 2020. Those calls resulted in two deaths.

Authorities say this spike in deaths is concerning and police are working to find the people responsible for selling the drugs in the community.

Officer say many are asking if this is the results of a 'bad batch' of drugs, but they go on to say no batch of drugs is a 'good batch.' All illegal drugs are harmful and can result in an overdose.

Police are also reminding people of immunity laws regarding calls to 911 when someone is overdosing. If you were also using drugs with the victim, you will not be punished for calling authorities for help.