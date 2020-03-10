Victim rushed to hospital after report of stabbing in N. Fargo

Police say a person was rushed to the hospital after reports of a stabbing in North Fargo early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 6:45 to 1102 8th Ave. N. in Fargo for reports of a person stabbed.

Scanner traffic indicates two men went up to a house and knocked on the door and then stabbed the person who answered.

Later scanner traffic indicated two people had been taken into custody.

No other information is being released.

