The Fargo Police Department is looking for this man they believe to be involved with the vandalizing of the Greta Thurnburg mural on Main Avenue.

The incident in question took place at the Front Street Taproom on April 3rd sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.

The person pictured above is a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information regarding their identity and/or whereabouts please text a tip to 730-8888 or call the tip line at 241-5777.