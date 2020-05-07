Fargo Police respond to call of disturbance at Lindenwood Park with possible gun involved

Fargo Police responded to the call of a disturbance and a possible gun involved with a shot fired Wednesday night at Lindenwood Park.

Police say they were then told that a person possibly went into the river at the park. Officials say they are not in the river.

Lieutenant Shannon Ruziska tells Valley News Live that the people involved were pulling out of the park in a vehicle when police stopped them at the intersection of 9th Street & 17th Ave S.

"At this point, we have actually talked to all of the people involved," Lt. Ruziska said. "Nobody is injured and no one was shot. We are still trying to figure out whether this is a medical situation or a criminal violation. We are still trying to piece all the pieces together."

One woman was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Police were not able to confirm if a shot was fired, but say that no one was injured and no one has been arrested pertaining to the incident.

Officials say they are still investigating the incident.