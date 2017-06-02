UPDATE: Charges dropped against one of the two suspects in WF kidnapping

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY) --- 2021 UPDATE: Charges were eventually dropped against Victor Toribio as there was no evidence he was part of the crime.

Jose Toribio was sentenced to one year in prison as well as a nearly $1,000 fine. In 2019, Jose’s kidnapping charge was deemed a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

2017 ORIGINAL:

We’re learning more about the kidnapping incident that happened Friday afternoon in the F-M area. Two men have been arrested on kidnapping and other charges.

West Fargo Police say they were notified Friday at about 1 p.m. by Red River Regional Dispatch about possible kidnapping that happened on the 1000 block 1st Street East. Police say two men, 41-year-old Jose Toribio forced his way in a home, assaulted two people then removed a 21-year-old man from inside. The 21-year-old was forced into the blue dodge pick up.

Police say other witnesses at the scene followed the pick up and contacted first responders after a second altercation occurred at the Anderson Softball Fields parking lot in Fargo.

Police say during their investigation they found that Toribio, later released the 21-year-old in Richland County.

Toribio was located in the Dodge pick up in Moorhead on 8th St. S.

Toribio was originally charged with kidnapping, burglary, terrorizing, domestic assault and assault. He was only convicted of kidnapping and simple assault. The other charges were dismissed according to court documents.