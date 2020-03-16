Fargo Police report multiple car break-ins at local gyms

The Fargo Police department is warning the public about numerous car break-ins at local gyms.

According to a Facebook post from FPD, the Police have responded to multiple "Smash and Grab" type break-ins on Monday morning between 5:30 and 8am alone.

They urge everyone to remove valuables from your vehicle or store them in an area that isn't visible from the outside and to park in well-lit areas.

If you see any suspicious activity please report it to the Fargo Police Department.