Fargo Police report 23 agencies in all supported in riot response effort

The Fargo Police Department has shared the lengthy list of agencies that provided support in Saturday night's riots in downtown Fargo.

65 officers were working Saturday morning on various assignments including patrol.

As of 1:00 p.m. the Fargo Police Department sent out an all department callback.

An addition to the all department callback for the Fargo Police, they also requested mutual aid from Cass County Sheriff's Office, West Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Barnes Co Sheriff's Office, Burleigh County Sheriff's Office, Pembina County Sheriff's Office, Mandan Police Department, Morton County Sheriff's Office, Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Steele County Sheriff's Office, Griggs County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Parole & Probation, North Dakota BCI, Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, Fargo Fire Department, FM Ambulance, Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, Wilkin County Sheriffs Office, Roletee County Sheriff's Office, and the North Dakota Air National Guard.

The Fargo Police Department issued a statement on Facebook expressing how thankful they were for help.

They report eight damaged squad cars as of Sunday afternoon. With damage ranging from broken windows, dented hoods, and broken mirrors.

At a press conference Sunday morning, Fargo Police Chief David Todd said officers arrested 18 people, most for inciting or participating in a riot, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Four officers were injured-two concussions from being hit with rocks and bricks and two from heat exhaustion and dehydration.