The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person: Lisa Marie Osowski, 32 years old of Fargo.

The Fargo Police say she was last seen on April 15.

It is unknown what she may be wearing.

Lisa is 5'5", 130, blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 701-451-7660.