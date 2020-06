The Fargo Police Department is looking for any information on the whereabouts of Gabriella Samaniego. She was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on June 1.

Police say the 16 year old is 5'9" and approximately 255 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Her last known clothing is unknown.

Police ask if you have any information please call dispatch at 701-451-7660 or text a tip to 701-730-8888.