Fargo Police are asking the public to stay away from the area around the 3600 block of 42nd Street South.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun who pointed it at someone else, put the gun in a garage, and then walked away.

Police are trying to locate the man described as white, 5'6", 180 lbs., thin build, dark hair, short beard and a backwards baseball cap.

Police ask If you see him, to not approach him, and call 9-1-1.