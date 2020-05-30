Fargo Police give second order to disperse to protesters

The Fargo Police Department has given a second order to disperse after protests in downtown Fargo took a violent turn late Saturday night.

7:37 p.m. A second order to disperse has been given.



A person's constitutional right does not allow them to become violent while expressing their first amendment right and right to assemble. — Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) May 31, 2020

Per the Fargo Police Department:

Per the NDCC, "Riot" means a public disturbance involving an assemblage of five or more persons which by tumultuous and violent conduct creates grave danger of damage or injury to property or persons or substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government function.

12.1-25-04. Disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions. A person is guilty of a class A misdemeanor if, during a riot as defined in section 12.1-25-01, or when one is immediately impending, the person disobeys a reasonable public safety order to move, disperse, or refrain from specified activities in the immediate vicinity of the riot. A public safety order is an order designed to prevent or control disorder, or promote the safety of persons or property, issued by the senior law enforcement official on the scene.