Fargo Police: Use Text-A-Tip if you see something suspicious

Fargo Police are hoping for a peaceful event at Island Park on Friday, but just the same they are asking people to be vigilant.

The #OneFargo event is being held at Island Park at 1 p.m. It is being called a celebration of life event for George Floyd.

There will be free water and snacks available, so police are asking people not to bring coolers, backpacks or other items that could be construed as a weapon, such as a bat or hockey stick.

If you see something suspicious, you can text a tip to 701-730-8888.