Fargo Police: Saturday's rioters and looters mostly outsiders

More than a dozen cities around the nation are still reeling from a grim night of violent riots.

What began as a peaceful protest--thousands gathering and marching to honor the life of George Floyd--ended with police spraying tear gas and rubber bullets at rioters and looters destroying businesses in downtown Fargo.

"Night and day. It was night and day," peaceful protester Box says. "Good things come with the sun and the bad came with the dark."

But authorities suspect it's not the state's people behind the madness.

"They were not from this area. They were traveling city to city," Fargo Police Chief David Todd says. "They talked about some of the cities they'd already been to and some of the cities they might go to do this same thing."

Police say they had several people undercover in the crowds.

They say the ones leading the riots were not Fargo people and only wanted to cause mayhem.

"We walked around our city, no cops or nothing, and no one was destroying anything," peaceful protester Claude Vyamunge says. "We held each other accountable."

Ten people were arrested--some local, some out of state--four officers needed medical attention and eight squad cars were destroyed.

"That's not something we promote. That is not something we should be doing," peaceful protester Habonimana Simon says. "I feel like what we did in the morning was good enough to get our voices out there."

Clean up began early Sunday morning. Still, many businesses targeted have a long road to recovery.