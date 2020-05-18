Fargo Police: Public calling in for reports of mountain lion in the city

The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about an alleged mountain lion spotted in the city.

The department says it has received a couple of calls of a mountain lion spotted around Lemke Park in the 1000 block of 32nd Ave. S.

Police were not able to find the animal, but they are warning people to be aware of their surroundings in that area.

This comes about a month-and-a-half from when Game and Fish had to neutralize a mountain lion that was roaming West Fargo. We have our original story on that situation under the 'related links' section of this story.

Game and Fish have been notified of the recent call.