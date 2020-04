Fargo police are searching for a woman who has been missing since April 6.

In a Facebook Post, Police asked the public for help finding Christa Lynn Hagen.

Hagen is 44 years old with Blonde Hair and Hazel Eyes.

She is 5'6" and approximately 160 pounds and was last seen on April 6, and reported missing on April 8.

If you have any information on her please call FPD at 701-451-7660 or call Detective Grant Kendall at 701-241-1390.