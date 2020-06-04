Deputy Chief suspended by Fargo Police

Fargo Police and the city of Fargo have announced that Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson has been suspended.

Chief Todd has suspended Deputy Chief Osmundson for one week of unpaid leave, effective immediately.

Osmundson was reportedly seen in the crowd of protesters undercover on May 30th, holding a beer and yelling obscenities about Police.

According to the release, he was acting on his own and did not have permission to do so.

Chief Todd says that Osmundson "has accepted full ownership of his actions.”