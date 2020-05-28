Fargo Police reach out in support of fallen Grand Forks officer

The death of a Grand Forks Police officer hits close to home for the Fargo Police Department.

Jason Moszer was mortally wounded when responding to a domestic call in north Fargo on Feb. 10, 2016.

The suspect, Marcus Schumacher, was armed with a 243-caliber Winchester bolt-action rifle that he used to kill himself and 33-year-old Moszer.

Fargo Police reached out to their fellow officers in Grand Forks on their Facebook page saying, their "thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve the loss of your officer, a brother in blue."

Fargo Police Dept. Facebook post:

Our hearts are heavy for the Grand Forks Police Department, the officers family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve the loss of your officer, a brother in blue.

We pray for the healing and recovery of the Grand Forks County Deputy.