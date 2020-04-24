Fargo Parks opens golf courses

Fargo Parks is opening it's golf courses for the season! However, there will be some new regulations put into place that golfers should be aware of.

Walk ups will not be accepted. Golfers will need to reserve their tee times online or over the phone. Tee times will be scheduled 15 minutes apart.

Courses will be walking only for right now. This means no golf carts or pull carts will be available to rent.

Practice driving ranges will remain closed at this time.

Fargo Parks Executive Director, Dave Leker, says these changes are in place to follow CDC guidelines and to keep golfers at a distance from one another.

Leker wants to remind golfers to stay six feet apart when walking and to avoid huddling into groups.

It's also encouraged that golfers bring their own hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

Rose Creek, Prairiewood and El Zagal golf courses are open now and Osgood golf course is expected to open on April 24th at 10 a.m. Edgewood will remain closed for now because of clean up and wet turf conditions.

To reserve tee times and to read more on the changes, visit fargogolf.net