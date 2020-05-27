Fargo Park District outdoor pools to open for Summer

The Fargo Park District will open the five outdoor pools for the summer at limited capacity in accordance with the ND Smart Restart Guidelines and local health officials.

Davies Recreational Pool, Northside Recreation Pool, and Southwest Recreation Pool open Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:30 pm.

On Monday, June 8, 2020, Madison Pool & Splash Pad opens at 12:30 pm and Island Park Pool opens at 1:30 pm.

Hours will be adjusted this summer in accordance with ND Smart Restart Guidelines to allow for additional cleaning and crowd management.

Davies, Northside and Southwest pool hours are 12:30-2:30 pm, 3:00-5:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm.

Madison Pool hours are 12:30-2:30 pm and 3:00-5:00 pm.

Island Park Pool hours are 1:30-4:30 and 6:00-8:00 pm.

Adult and Family evening swim sessions will not be offered at Davies, North and South this summer.

Concessions are available with a limited menu at Northside, Southwest, Davies and Island Park Pools following ND Smart Restart Guidelines and CDC recommendations. Concession stands and pool admissions accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay and Android.

Pools will open with additional restrictions on pool amenities to reduce contact points. Swimmers are asked to come dressed in their suits as limited locker room facilities will be available.

Complete Fargo Parks Pool COVID-19 Guidelines are available at FargoParks.com.