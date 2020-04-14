Fargo Park District joins Grand Forks, closes playgrounds

The Fargo Park District announced Tuesday night a decision to close playgrounds and play structures amid concerns of COVID-19.

The park district had previously encouraged park visitors to bring their own wipes and hand sanitizers and to use it often while using play equipment. They also continued to encourage social distancing practices while using the equipment.

The Park Board said in a statement that it understands the important value playgrounds and play structures provide, especially for children. But, given the current situation and the guidance from public health officials on physical distancing, limiting in-person social interactions, avoiding spaces where people congregate in close quarters, and the concerns around transmission of the virus being spread through surfaces, the Fargo Park District will close playgrounds and play structures until further notice beginning April 15, 2020.

“It is important for us to take this step to protect our kids who maybe don’t understand how to practice good social distancing,” stated Commissioner Joe Deutsch during the Park Board meeting on April 14, 2020.

Though playgrounds and play structures are closed until further notice, parks, trails, and green spaces that provide adequate room for physical distancing will remain open for the public to use in responsible ways that protect public health and safety.

The Fargo Park District is encouraging users to follow all recommendations of physical distancing best practices while limiting use of basketball courts, tennis courts and ballfields during this time.

Grand Forks Park District closed playgrounds April 8th, sighting the same concerns of transmission of COVID-19.

