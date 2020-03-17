Fargo PD reporting another round of smash & grabs at fitness centers

It happened again this Tuesday morning: Another rash of smash and grabs at Fargo fitness facilities. Police started getting calls around 5:30 a.m. with people reporting car windows busted out and items inside stolen.

The same happened Monday around the same time, between 5:30 and 8 in the morning. Car windows were busted out to gain access to items inside.

Police are reminding people to take valuables out of their vehicles or store them out of sight if you leave you car unattended.

