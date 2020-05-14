Fargo PD reaching out to possible witnesses in Tuesday's deadly shooting

Fargo Police are asking some possible key witnesses to a deadly north side shooting to step forward. They posted on Facebook that they want to talk with whoever was in a dark-colored car Tuesday morning near the Northport Hornbachers store. Police are asking them to contact them through their tip line: 701.241.5777 or to text a tip to 701.730.8888.

Officers found one person dead and the other injured, after reports of shots fired Tuesday morning. They've identified the man who died as 39-year-old Anquine Lamont White, but have not released information on the other man who was hurt.

Two men are in jail for the shooting. 21-year-old Reng Ayong is charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm. 28-year-old Darrell Simmons is accused of criminal conspiracy.

