"Rise up!"

A message hundreds of people took with them as they headed out of the NDSU Memorial Union and to the streets for the Fargo-Moorhead Women's March 2020.

"It's great to see all these people getting together to support equal rights for everyone," said Julie Brummund, one participant. "I mean we all live in the same country, why shouldn't we have equal rights?"

Marchers held signs and flags that showed their support for just that.

Although the event happened months after the rest of the country, the momentum had not slowed. The event had to be postponed from its original date in January due to blizzard conditions.

"When you get a lot of people out here that show up and that are passionate about what they are doing, well then you start to realize that maybe we can do something," added Brummund.

For Brummund and many others, events like this are a step in the right direction.

"It underlines just how much more work we have to do to really get to where things are equal," Brummund said.

"There's a lot of hate and discrimination that happens towards people just alone in this city," said Jenika Rufer, one of the organizers of the event. "I think it's important that we rally around those and show our support. Even though it might not be visible all the time, it is happening."

200 marchers joined together, spreading a message of unity.

"I'm here to stand up for voices that underrepresented," said Kellam Barta. "And to show support for a shared set of values."

The march was rescheduled for March 7th to line up with International Women's Day, which is celebrated across the world on March 8th.