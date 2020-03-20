Fargo-Moorhead CVB supporting local restaurants with gift card giveaway

The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau is helping support local restaurants by giving away $3000 in gift cards over the next two weeks.

Governors in North Dakota and Minnesota have ordered restaurants to temporarily stop dine-in services during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Through the CVB’s Facebook and Instagram channels two $50 gift cards will be given out each weekday through April 3, 2020.

“We strive to do our part to support the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo community as best we can. The most important thing is that we're all in this together,” the FMCVB said in a release.

Below are the Social Media Channels for the FMCVB to learn more about how to win.

