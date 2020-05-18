Fargo Medical marijuana dispensary to reopen

A medical marijuana dispensary is preparing to reopen in Fargo even as officials wrestle with a high number of coronavirus cases in the area.

The facility in North Dakota’s largest city closed down in early April, citing slow sales and regulatory delays due to the coronavirus.

It was the first of eight dispensaries in the state to open after voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016.

The dispensary formerly known as The Botanist has new owners and a new name, Pure Dakota Health.

The dispensary is set to reopen Tuesday, May 19th.