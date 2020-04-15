Fargo Mayor says you could face up to a $1,000 fine for violating social distancing rules

Cass and Clay counties officials discussed on Wednesday the progress they’re making in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

One recent decision to put a dent on the infectious disease was shutting down playgrounds in Fargo. It was made days after the city of Grand Forks closed its playgrounds.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the weather warming up was a factor in the Fargo Park District’s decision.

“Parks are difficult because when you take your children out for a walk, or go somewhere with the children, it's awfully hard to go to a playground and not have the kid want to jump on it,” Mahoney said. “So that's a real challenge for many places. Some places have even taken their equipment out.”

Parks in Fargo have signs warning the public the play area is closed.

If a person violates that order, they could face a fine.

“It could be a fine of up to $1,000. Your bail is $200 if you're given a ticket at the time,” the mayor said. “I'm happy to hear police haven't had to give a ticket on this so far.”

The Fargo Police Department sent a tweet Wednesday morning that officers would be enforcing the closures.

Cases of COVID-19 are rising in Cass County as the county leads the state in positive cases.

Yet, Mayor Mahoney said perspective needs to be applied since Fargo is the state’s largest city.

“You'll probably have 5 to 10 every day until this thing goes away,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney said several models are guiding his policy decisions on social distancing, including a model from the Governor's office.

“People are asking, 'when will businesses get going again?’ And we want to make absolutely sure we've gone through the peak, and are on the downhill slide, before we get too aggressive with releasing some of those restrictions,” Mahoney said.

The mayor said he can’t predict when this will be over, however, he expects people to wear face masks for the next month.

Mayor Mahoney added he expects when restaurants open again that employees will wear personal protective equipment, and tables will be spread out.