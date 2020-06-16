Fargo Mayor and Police Chief want to clear the air

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Police Chief David Todd want to clear the air. They're inviting Valley News Live and other members of the media to take part in what they call, individual, in-person interviews tomorrow (Wednesday, June 17th) morning and afternoon.

A written release says the Mayor and the Chief will provide candid comments on recent community events (including the June 5 OneFargo celebration) and steps being taken to protect all community members during this weekend’s planned events. Also discussed will be the internal investigation into former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson’s actions, the events leading up to (and including) the May 30 riot, open record requests, erroneous comments made by OneFargo organizers and the reinforcement of an invitation to true community dialogue. The release calls these serious issues and allegations requiring a serious response.

Earlier Tuesday, local leaders for Black Lives Matter and One Fargo held their own media briefing sharing an email from Chief Todd where he labels those from the May 30th event as "thugs" and "domestic terrorists." Organizers are accusing the chief of using racist language.