Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney issues statement after Saturday night's events

“I am extremely disappointed that a peaceful protest has turned into a violent confrontation in the heart of our metro. The true Fargo was on display this morning when our community’s leaders and police officers, led by Fargo Police Department Chief Dave Todd, engaged in constructive conversations with protestors. I believe tonight’s actions are the result of outside influencers who are not reflective of our people. Working with our local and state resources, we will restore order to our community to keep our people and businesses safe. We are all Fargo Strong - we are all one community now more than ever.”