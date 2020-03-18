Fargo Marathon mulling options after postponement

The Fargo Marathon has postponed their events this year due to concerns with the Coronavirus.

Race Organizers on Tuesday announced the events originally scheduled for May have been pushed back to August 24th.

The event includes a 5k, 10k, half marathon, and full marathon among others races.

According to a post on social media, racers who have already registered for the event have two options: race in August, or participate in the race virtually.

Organizers say the second option means people will still receive their shirt, bib, and medal by mail if racers fill out a form.

Racers will complete their race on their own, enter in their race time in an online form, and can download a race certificate.

Valley News Live has been contacted from several racers who are upset about the postponement and can’t make the new August date, looking for a refund.

According to the post on Facebook, the oraganizers say,”(b)ecause we've already put a year's worth of time and resources into setting up the event, we can't offer refunds. We appreciate your support and cooperation during this serious health emergency.”

We’ve reached out to Mark Knutson, Executive Director of the Fargo Marathon, who tells us he is working with the Marathon’s parent company, Rugged Races, based in Boston to come up with more solutions.

At this point Rugged Races, dealing with cancellations of events across the country, has not come back with any answers other than the ones provided in the post online.

We’ll continue to monitor this story.

