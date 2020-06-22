Fargo Library offers Crafternoons to Go for Kids

The Fargo Public Library is offering parents and guardians Crafternoons to Go for Kids twice per month at all three library locations.

Children up to age 12 can register online for a craft packet then stop by one of the three Fargo Public Library locations during the second and fourth week of the month on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 5:30 p.m. to pick up a packet to take home.

Pre-registration is required and opens two weeks prior to each session. This a take home project only and the same craft will be available at each location. There is a limit of one craft packet per child while supplies last. For more information call 701.241.1495 or email kids@fargolibrary.org.

Upcoming Crafternoons to Go dates and locations:

Monday, June 22 at the Carlson Library

Wednesday, June 24 at the Main Library

Friday, June 26 at the Northport Library

Those picking up the craft packets should call the phone number listed when they arrive and library staff will deliver the crafts curbside.

When picking up from the Carlson Library call 701.476.4033 or 701-476-4040.

When picking up from Main Library call 701.241.1495.

When picking up from Northport Library call 701.476.4026.

For questions about any of the library's services or upcoming events, call the Information Desk at 701.241.1492, email questions to AskReference@fargolibrary.org or visit www.fargolibrary.org

