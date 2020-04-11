Fargo Fire Department responds to house fire

A Fargo home suffered from thousands of dollars worth of damages Saturday afternoon.

At 1:01 p.m. the Fargo Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2464 18 St S.

A neighbor had reported seeing smoke and fire coming from a window.

The first crew on scene discovered smoke coming from a second story window in the back of a two-story twin home. They entered the home with a hose line and located a fire in the bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished at 1:09 p.m.

Officials say the fire damage was contained to the bedroom as the door was closed, keeping smoke and fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

A fire investigator responded to the scene to determine the cause, and at this time, the fire is still under investigation.

The fire caused approximately $5,000 damage to the home and contents.

The residents left the home after the fire was discovered and there were no injuries.

The Fargo Fire Department would like to remind everyone to call 911 immediately at the first sign of a fire.

Officials say the quick call helped to significantly reduce the damage to the home.