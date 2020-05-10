Fargo Eventide Senior Living Center celebrates COVID survivors

A celebration is underway at the Eventide Senior Living Center in Fargo.

There's a lot to be excited about.

At 96-years-old Berniece recovered from hospice and said bring it on to COVID-19, kicking the virus to the curb as well.

"We gave Berniece the scissors. She was going to cut the ribbon like she was crossing the finish line," Eventide Executive Director Chris Gilson says. "She said no way to that and barreled right through that thing. She said life is too short not to have fun."

Gilson says Berniece isn't alone. Four others joining her, as of Sunday.

"It means the world to us after the month we've had," Gilson says. "To have these positive moments to share with our residents and a team that has gone above and beyond, it's just great to have moments like that."

Gilson adds it hasn't been easy.

With the help of these Eventide heroes, they are making it through all kinds of challenges together.