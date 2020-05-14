Fargo Driver's License office remains booked

The North Dakota Department of Transportation opened its offices across the state this week. More than 1,200 people have already made appointments during the pandemic, and each day remains booked.

"It takes a while," said Dustin Schwitzer from Lisbon, North Dakota." There are a lot of callers ahead of you too."

Schwitzer was one of the many that made appointments at the Drivers License office off 13th Avenue South in Fargo.

"Somebody came into my house, they actually picked the lock and were in there when I was sleeping and took my iPhone, my iPad, and my wallet with all my credit cards," said Shirley Moen from West Fargo.

Moen from says it didn't take her long to get a new I.D.

"I had heard that it could be a nightmare and take a long time, so I made an appointment, I walked in, and I was in and out in 20 minutes," said Moen.

Like everyone who's made an appointment, they are learning the next trip to the site may be different.

"Trying to go through a backlog of people who had appointments in March and April that had to be canceled," said Matt Walstad, NDDOT Public Information Specialist.

Walstad says you'll need to take a health screening.

"One of our employees will go through a question and answer sheet that goes over whether or not that person has traveled outside of the U.S. if they've felt any symptoms," said Walstad. "If they have had COVID-19 and are recovering."

Questions are followed by a temperature check to ensure that all employees and the public are protected. If you're planning on taking a driver's license test, officials are asking that you bring a mask and gloves.

To schedule an appointment, visit NDDOT's website at dot.nd.gov to complete an online request or call 1-855-633-6835.