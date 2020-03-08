Fargo Celebrates International Women's Day

Women filled the Dakota Medical Foundation to share their stories of empowerment.

"There's been a lot of women before me that have taken a stand," said Mica Carter, one attendee of the event. "They've rioted, they've walked, they've talked, they've helped write laws, and I feel like they've left behind a scroll, or like a task to do. And we have to keep going."

This year's celebration marks the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment being added to the U.S. Constitution: women's right to vote.

"It feels great. It feels liberating to be among other people regardless of color or their race who feel the same way," added Carter. "I feel like that's how we have a better future for our children."

The gathering showed the support of women near and far for something much greater: a movement to empower all women.

"We need to bring more women into the movement," said Nyamal Dei, founder of this year's International Women's Day Celebration in Fargo. "We need to be able to run for school board. We need to run for representative, senator, president, whatever! It doesn't matter. What matters is that we are together. When we are together, we are unstoppable."

This movement includes everyone.

"We need women to empower women to empower women, to empower men, to build the foundation that we need," said Tamie Nickelson.

South Sudan reads hosted this event and organizers say they hope it is the first year of many celebrations.