Fargo Catholic Diocese to resume public masses next week with restrictions

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fargo will begin public masses starting Monday.

In a media release, Bishop John Folda said social distancing measures will be observed when mass resumes.

"After consulting with experts, I judge that provided we diligently observe the safety protocols which I elaborate below, we can reasonably resume the public celebration of the Mass and other sacraments beginning on May 4,” said Bishop Folda.

Public masses were suspended on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the new restrictions will require parishioners, expect children under the age of two, to attend church with cloth face coverings.

Bishop Folda said those who are sick or more vulnerable to COVID-19 should not attend. The Diocese of Fargo will continue to livestream its services at www.fargodiocese.org.

Below is a list of the new guidelines the diocese has imposed.

- In accord with current public health recommendations, the faithful should practice good hand hygiene, washing their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, or using an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

- In accord with current public health recommendations, the faithful should wear cloth face coverings when they come to church. Please remember that face coverings are not just for one’s own protection, but also for the protection of others. Children under 2 years of age are not recommended to wear a face covering.

- Federal and state guidelines for strict physical distancing will be observed, namely, the faithful should maintain a 6-foot distance from each other at all times.

- Members of a single household do not need to practice physical distancing with each other, but will need to practice it with those who are not members of their household.

- The 6-foot distance should be maintained not only in the pews, but in all spaces within the church complex.

- In order to follow guidelines for physical distancing the number of persons admitted to each church at any given time will be limited.

- Because the virus seems to be spread largely by dispersion of respiratory droplets, and vigorous singing tends to produce such droplets, congregational singing and singing in choirs is not allowed.

- Although the faithful are entitled to receive Holy Communion either on the tongue or in the hands, in order to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, the extraordinary measure will be taken of only receiving Holy Communion in the hand. For this to have its intended effect, however, the faithful must practice good hand hygiene.

- These directives are subject to change, depending on the development of the COVID-19 health crisis.

