Fargo Cass Public Health postpones shingles vaccines clinic

In an effort to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing, Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) has postponed the Shingrix shingles vaccine clinic previously scheduled for Friday, March 27.

FCPH Immunization Coordinator Jessica Leitch says, “Seniors are the highest risk population for COVID-19. We want to encourage social distancing for all age groups but to focus on keeping our seniors safe, we are postponing events where they may be encouraged to congregate for a non-essential service.” According to the CDC, people who are at higher risk of severe illness include older adults and those who have underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

CDC recommendations for illness prevention remain unchanged:

· Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick

· Stay home if you are sick

· Cover your cough or sneeze into a tissue or use your arm