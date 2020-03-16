Fargo, Cass County surpass sandbag production goals

Volunteers have surpassed their goal of producing enough sandbags to protect Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, from a 38-foot crest on the Red River.

Officials said Friday that the city of Fargo and Cass County surpassed their unified goal of producing 225,000 sandbags. During four days at sandbag central, volunteers produced a total of 232,000 sandbags.

Sandbag central closed operations Friday afternoon, but all sandbag-filling equipment will remain assembled and ready for the next several weeks.

The National Weather Service says there is a high risk of major flooding on the Red River at Fargo-Moorhead this spring.