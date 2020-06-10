Family says Fargo plant worker died of COVID-19, as employees express safety concerns

As North Dakota continues to reopen, active cases of COVID-19 in Cass County remain steady. On Wednesday, they were 25.

Yet, a Fargo plant employee recently died from what her family says was the novel coronavirus, which she got at work.

Several employees for GPK Products in north Fargo have spent the last few weeks calling our Whistleblower Hotline to voice their concerns.

Kaylm Bjorgum was the only one of them willing to speak on-camera. He said he spent six months working there.

When Bjorgum first spoke to us, he was in quarantine for two weeks inside his home after he said he was exposed to COVID-19 at GPK.

“They're worried about money and losing customers and I understand that. But, we're worried about our lives,” Bjorgum said.

Bjorgum said he quit working at GPK on May 29 citing a lack of effort by management to protect employees.

“I spoke with the human resources department and voiced my concerns, and they told me that they weren't forcing anyone to come to work. Anyone could quit at any time,” Bjorgum said.

Bjorgum said his wife still works at the plant, but her last day is on Friday after almost four years.

GPK Products does pipe fitting.

Vickie Putney reportedly worked there for 35 years.

A family member confirmed to Valley News Live the 66 year old got COVID-19 at GPK and died on May 31 from the infectious disease.

According to North Dakota’s economic data, there are more than 9,000 people employed in the manufacturing sector in Cass County. That represents a third of all manufacturing employees in the state.

A big employer in Fargo is Case New Holland.

“Case New Holland employs people from Valley City to Detroit Lakes, Hillsboro, Wahpeton,” Jeremy Pearson, directing business representative for IAMEW District 5, said. “So, if there was an outbreak in the plant, that's a lot of communities that can be affected as well.”

Pearson is the union representative for Case employees.

“No one has ever seen something like this before right? So, there's no template for it,” Pearson said.

Pearson said Case has done some good things, such as staggering start times and break times. However, it has ways to go.

“They're not going to tell anyone else until they have a confirmed case. I understand it's the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. But for us, we've been telling the company, ‘hey, I think that's a real easy way to get behind,’” Pearson said.

Pearson added that some Case employees have been laid off for nine weeks.

Valley News Live spent several weeks attempting to speak with GPK Products, but the company declined discussing the matter.

Case New Holland has previously told us it won’t comment on COVID-19 cases at its plant.