Family remembers Frazee boy after fatal basketball accident

An unopened basketball hoop still lays by the front door of the Scolley house in Frazee, Minn.—A present meant to be opened this Tuesday by their aspiring NBA player on his 10th, golden birthday.

"He would run through that door and get that basketball, and you know, we're all wood floors here, so just dribble all over the house," Shannon Scolley said.

However, that present remains unopened after a Saturday night playing basketball with cousins, left Ridge Scolley with permanent brain injuries. The Scolley's say Ridge lost his balance and hit his head while going in for a lay-up.

"You never think something like this would happen just playing basketball," Michael Scolley, Ridge's dad said.

Ridge was soon life flighted to Fargo where he underwent several tests and life saving measures, but to no avail.

Ridge's heart and lungs were far too damaged, but as for what to do with the rest of his organs was up to his family. Shannon and Michael say it's a decision they struggled with until Ridge's older brother spoke up.

"Thinking that someone out there who has their child or someone they love on a bed, on life support or hoping they would make it, hoping for a miracle— Thinking that Ridge could make a difference, and if he was able to talk, he would say and choose that he would want to save someone," 13-year-old Troy Scolley said.

Now a hero, Ridge has already saved four lives with many more to come.

"It makes me happy that he can allow somebody else to continue to do the things that they always dreamed of doing, even though he can't," Shannon, Ridge's mom said.

"It's amazing knowing that he saved the lives, even while being gone," Troy said.

While still grappling with their loss, the Scolley family is also remembering the adventurous and rambunctious nine-year-old they loved so much.

"He was like my best friend," Clara, Ridge's 17-year-old sister said.

"He was just a big goofball. He was so funny. He had the greatest personality. He was always trying to cheer people up if they were sad," Ridge's mom said.

They say they hope others live a little bit more like Ridge: Full of kindness and life up to the very last second.

"Love everyone like it's their last day because it's unexpected. Anything can happen. You never know," Troy said.

"Hug your kids. You don't know what the next day's gonna get, the next minute's gonna bring," Michael said.

Ridge's funeral will be held on March 22 at Frazee High School.

A Go-Fund-Me for the family can be found here: https://www.Gofundme.Com/f/scolley-family-memorial-fund-for-their-son-ridge

