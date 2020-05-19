Missing toddler in Dilworth has been found

UPDATE:

Dilworth Police now say a missing two year old has been found.

Police tell us the mother did not realize the toddler came back into the house after playing outside.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are helping in the search for a missing two-year-old in Dilworth this afternoon.

Someone called for help just before 2pm, saying the toddler went around the corner, out of eyesight, and appeared to be headed toward a highway.

The Dilworth Police Department confirmed that the address is a block off of Highway 10.

