Missing toddler in Dilworth has been found

UPDATE:
Dilworth Police now say a missing two year old has been found.
Police tell us the mother did not realize the toddler came back into the house after playing outside.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police are helping in the search for a missing two-year-old in Dilworth this afternoon.
Someone called for help just before 2pm, saying the toddler went around the corner, out of eyesight, and appeared to be headed toward a highway.
The Dilworth Police Department confirmed that the address is a block off of Highway 10.
Valley News Live has a crew on the way, and will bring you more details as we get them.