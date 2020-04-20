Family demands justice for Moorhead teen killed and dismembered: 'She didn't deserve that.'

A family is now demanding justice after learning 19-year-old Dystynee Avery was murdered and dismembered at a Moorhead apartment earlier this month.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is currently behind bars as he's now officially charged with second degree murder in the death of Avery.

Court documents say Broad admitted to police he killed Avery, dismembered her in his garage, and threw her body in the dumpster.

“I want him to never see the light of day again. He deserves to pay for every single thing he did. Every single minute he spends in that place is worth it,” Chloey Avery, Dystynee's sister said.

While Dystynee's family says they’re glad they finally know what happened to her, the gruesome details are hard to stomach.

“She was just so caring and giving and lovable— That’s why I don’t understand why he did what he did. How can you do that to someone like Dystynee?” Doreen Avery, Dystynee's mom said.

“I keep telling everybody, 'I feel like my life is like an episode of Criminal Minds.' You see it on TV and you’re like, ‘Yeah that doesn’t happen,’” Chloey said.

Considered a great friend to Dystynee, her family says it’s difficult to understand why Ethan Broad committed such horrific acts.

“It’s hard because we don’t have answers and we probably won’t have the answers that we’re looking for,” Chloey said.

However, Doreen says that’s not the focus anymore.

“I just don’t want to picture her like that because I don’t want that to be the last memory of my daughter,” Doreen said.

And Doreen says that’s not how she wants those in the community to think of her daughter either, as Dystynee was much more than just a murder victim.

“She always made sure you had a smile on your face no matter what,” Doreen said.

“She was always a fighter. She was so caring. She was selfless to say the least. She would put everybody and anything in front of herself,” Chloey said.

Doreen and Chloey say while they know it will be a tough job, they pray officers are able to recover Dystynee’s body this week.

“We want her. Even if it’s only a piece of her. We just want to bring her back. We want to put her to rest where she was at home,” Chloey said.

Both say Dystynee’s favorite color was a big toss up between yellow and green. They ask you, whether you knew her or not, to wear one of the colors this week to honor and remember a 19-year-old taken far too soon.

"She didn't deserve that,” Chloey said.

Moorhead Police say they cannot make any comments on the case as it’s still an active investigation.

Dystynee is originally from Colorado, where both her parents and family are still located. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Avery’s to help with travel and funeral costs. If you’d like to donate click here.