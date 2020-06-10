Family and friends of injured MN toddler say it wasn't child abuse

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an alleged case of child abuse out of Mahnomen, Minn.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the 2200 block of College Rd. on Monday, and say a three-year-old child was later flown to Fargo in critical condition.

'It was all an accident,' is what family and friends of the young victim told our reporter multiple times today.

None of them wanted to speak with us on camera, but say they’re disgusted the young girls’ parents are even being investigated.

According to family members and a GoFundMe for the three-year-old girl, the victim hit her head on a coffee table and soon became unconscious.

The victim was taken to the Mahnomen Emergency Room where it was decided she needed to be flown to Fargo for her injuries.

Family members say the three-year-old had emergency brain surgery to relieve the intense amount of swelling, and say she remains in critical condition with heavy sedation.

Family and friends say the child’s mother would never lay a hand on her daughter, and want people in the community to refrain from judgement until further information comes out from investigators.

At this time there is no one in custody related to this incident. We reached out to the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Department for an update on this story, but they say there is nothing further at this time.