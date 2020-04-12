Families celebrating Easter in quarantine

The Coronavirus pandemic has canceled many celebrations this year, but Easter Sunday isn’t one.

Even in quarantine, the Red River Valley is keeping the holiday spirit alive.

Easter in the Valley looks a lot different this year for families like Crystal Gossen’s.

“I would normally be up in Minot," Gossen says. "Yesterday was my mom’s birthday on top of it.”

Instead, she and her four kids celebrated in Fargo with Sandy’s Donuts.

They finished off the night with a big meal.

“Well typically we have family over, but because of the social distancing, it’s just my husband," Dee Rolfson of Fargo says. "It's pretty quiet around here.”

Rolfson and her husband are keeping their holiday traditions alive.

Baking homemade bread and streaming Hope Lutheran Church’s online service.

Perry Stagl and his family started their morning the same way.

“From there we have been putting puzzles together, probably play some games later," he says. "Now we are putting supper together.”

The Rude’s had a jam-packed day.

Dressing up for a meal, dying eggs and getting a visit from the Easter bunny.

The Lashomb's spent the morning at the race shop.

They’re making new traditions along the way.

“Just be really appreciative of the things that we do have, the people that we have," Tyler Lashomb of Moorhead says. "Appreciate your family and take time to reflect on things that matter in life."

For all of these families, it was a unique Easter.

Still, one that was full of celebration and joy.