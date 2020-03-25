Pictures of love pour into the internet, hope still finding its way to the heart

The coronavirus has impacted many people's lives, but one thing it hasn't changed is the love in this community.

People in the Valley are giving other hope by displaying hearts in their windows.

More hearts are showing up around the nation, and people are encouraging you to join in as we get through this tough time.

"Everywhere we've been," said Leonie Sackett. "Me and my daughter, we actually went for a walk last night, and we found 23 houses with hearts on them. It was pretty nice and kind of a motivator to get her out of the house."

To more pictures of hearts, go to our Valley News Live Facebook page.