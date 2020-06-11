Fact check: Were Fargo Police using illegal tactics during protests?

Fargo Police continue to deny any illegal actions from the May 30 riot in downtown Fargo, despite the One Fargo group claiming protesters were illegally surveilled.

The group declined to show proof or answer reporter questions in regards to their claims.

Fargo Police were unable to discuss details in regards to protests turned riot, but former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson says while they differ from event to event, the department does have operation plans in place for every large gathering in the city.

“We do ops plans for our St. Patrick’s Day parade, our large holiday parade, we have ops plans for every large event. And yes, we had one on May 30 for our black lives matter march. There was nothing illegal or deceiving about that,” Osmundson said in a June 9 interview.

However, One Fargo leaders announced Monday they believe Osmundson relayed intel to Fargo Police Chief Todd during the protest, and also claims other officers were illegally accessing traffic cameras to surveil protesters.

“We have information that shows the Fargo Police Department engaged in an illegal black ops mission against community activists and its citizens,” Wess Philome said.

“That is so completely false, it makes me nauseous and sick to hear,” Osmundson said.

Much like journalists are freely able to take pictures and videos of those walking up and down the streets of downtown Fargo, police are too—As you have few rights to privacy when in public spaces.

We spoke with multiple agencies both locally and in the Midwest today who say they have both operation plans for large events, as well as monitor surveillance and traffic cameras to ensure safety. They told our reporter it’s all just part of the job.

City leaders say the May 30 event is currently under review by the mayor's office. Both Valley News Live and One Fargo have filed open records requests on the case. We have not yet received any information.