FPS to host in-person graduations with no attendees

Fargo Public Schools will host in-person graduations for seniors.

Governor Doug Burgum is allowing the school district to do so.

There's just one catch.

The ceremonies will be for graduates only. No attendees will be allowed at the ceremonies. However, the ceremonies will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Information about the graduation ceremonies will be sent to families by each school administrator.

Graduations will kick-off Friday May 29 on the dates of the originally scheduled graduation day. Ceremony times and locations have changed:

- Woodrow Wilson High School: May 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Agassiz

- Davies High School: May 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Davies High School football stadium

- North High School: May 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the North High School football stadium

- South High School: May 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at South High School

- Adult Learning Center GED Graduation: TBD

The Adult Learning Center GED Graduation will be scheduled on a later date.

On Monday, May 11, Governor Burgum updated his K-12 executive order to allow some testing and summer school opportunities to occur beginning June 1.

Fargo Public Schools will provide an opportunity for students at the Adult Learning Center to take their GED test in June and be included in a graduation ceremony on a later date.

The in-person graduation ceremonies will abide by CDC Social Distancing Guidelines and additional safety precautions will be taken at the ceremonies.

The plans to carry out graduation at each site have been reviewed by Fargo Cass Public Health to ensure the health and safety of graduates.

Additional directions to graduates will be provided by each school’s principal.