FPS changes plans, two parents per student now allowed at graduation

Fargo Public Schools made a change in its graduation plans Tuesday evening.

The Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools, Dr. Rupak Gandhi announced two guests per graduate would now be allowed to attend graduation ceremonies this weekend.

Initially, the class of 2020 was set to graduate with graduates and select staff only. No attendees were initially going to be permitted.

Tuesday the Fargo School Board hosted a special meeting and announced the change to allow parents. Dr. Gandhi explained all attendees will be required to wear a mask and any further requirements will come from each individual school's principal in the coming days.

Graduations will kick-off Friday May 29 on the dates of the originally scheduled graduation day. Ceremony times and locations have changed:

- Woodrow Wilson High School: May 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Agassiz

- Davies High School: May 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Davies High School football stadium

- North High School: May 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the North High School football stadium

- South High School: May 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at South High School

- Adult Learning Center GED Graduation: TBD

The Adult Learning Center GED Graduation will be scheduled on a later date.