FM area parents prepare for kids to start online learning next week as schools remain closed

Ashley Collins says life has become 180 degrees harder since the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins said she was laid off from her job at a Fargo bar and denied unemployment benefits by North Dakota.

“They can't evict us or shut off my power, which's good. It just stinks that we'll be behind," Collins said.

The single mother of three is preparing for two of her children to start classes on Monday in Moorhead. Schools across Minnesota and North Dakota remain closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It's going to be hard when I have to do all their learning separately, and then trying to feed the baby, and keep her busy,” Collins said. “I don't know. I'm going to struggle I think.”

Moorhead Area Public Schools has partnered with the company Midco to offer families who qualify free WiFi access, according to a school board member.

Fargo Public Schools has done the same thing. Parents can find more information by clicking on this link.

Fargo and West Fargo school districts told us the state approved their distance learning plans on Friday.

Classes in both districts start on April 1 and 11-year-old Jayden Smart said he misses being at Lincoln Elementary.

“It is really hard to learn with your siblings around the house,” Jayden said.

Jen Smart said she’s been working from home and the challenge has been developing a routine for Jayden.

“Hopefully, they're back in school sooner rather than later, just for everybody's sanity and structure and schedules,” Smart said. “We'd like life to get back to normal as quickly as it can.”

Smart said throughout this pandemic the hardest thing to do has been to stay home.

Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead public schools told us they have not made a decision yet on whether to cancel spring graduation.