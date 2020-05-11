FBI investigating death of 5-year-old girl at Spirit Lake Reservation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews and running down leads regarding the death of a young girl at Spirit Lake Reservation.

A 5-year-old girl was found dead and her 7-year-old brother is currently at a Fargo hospital, according to the FBI.

The agency told Valley News Live the death happened on May 6 at Spirit Lake Reservation.

The FBI is treating the incident as a death investigation.

Joining the FBI to assist in solving this crime are the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the medical examiner.

According to the FBI, the cause and manner of the girl’s death is part of the ongoing investigation.

